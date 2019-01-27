ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Triple Crown-winning jockey Victor Espinoza says doctors have cleared him to resume his Hall of Fame riding career.
Espinoza exercised two horses at Santa Anita on Sunday. He has been sidelined since breaking a vertebra in his neck and injuring his left shoulder and arm in a training accident at Del Mar in July.
The 46-year-old jockey says now that doctors have signed off, it’s up to him to decide when he’s fit and ready to ride.
Brian Beach, Espinoza’s agent, says after getting opinions from three doctors he expects Espinoza to return in mid-February.
