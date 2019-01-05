ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Hall of Fame jockey Victor Espinoza has returned to exercising horses at Santa Anita for the first time since being seriously injured in a training accident last summer.
The 46-year-old rider was aboard St. Joe Bay for trainer John Sadler on Saturday.
Espinoza suffered fractured vertebrae and other serious injuries in the July 22 accident at Del Mar. He has spent the last five months rehabilitating in the San Diego area.
The three-time Kentucky Derby winner says his fitness is returning and he plans to work more horses and hopefully resume riding in races soon, although there is no set timetable.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Welcome to Seahawks Twitter, a wild, weird world full of snark — and Russell Wilson's favorite videos
- The Huskies know their offense needs to be fixed — but how do they get there?
- Seahawks vs. Cowboys: Wild card and NFL playoff predictions from the national media
- What exactly is WSU's Speed D? How the Cougars have risen to the top of the Pac-12's defensive rankings
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events