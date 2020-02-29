Joana Alves broke the Seattle U women’s single-game scoring record after scoring 34 points in Saturday’s 90-79 loss to visiting Cal Baptist.

Alves was 15 of 23 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line. She broke the record of 33 points set by Courtney Murphy last year.

Seattle U plays its final week of the regular season on the road at Chicago State and Kansas City.

Men fall also

• De’jon Davis scored 31 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, Milan Acquaah added 27 points that included the game-winning shot with three seconds left in overtime and California Baptist beat visiting Seattle 88-87.

Terrell Brown scored all 10 points in overtime for Seattle (14-15, 7-7), and his pullup jumper gave the Redhawks the lead with 22 seconds to go.