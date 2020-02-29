Joana Alves broke the Seattle U women’s single-game scoring record after scoring 34 points in Saturday’s 90-79 loss to visiting Cal Baptist.
Alves was 15 of 23 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line. She broke the record of 33 points set by Courtney Murphy last year.
Seattle U plays its final week of the regular season on the road at Chicago State and Kansas City.
Men fall also
• De’jon Davis scored 31 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, Milan Acquaah added 27 points that included the game-winning shot with three seconds left in overtime and California Baptist beat visiting Seattle 88-87.
Terrell Brown scored all 10 points in overtime for Seattle (14-15, 7-7), and his pullup jumper gave the Redhawks the lead with 22 seconds to go.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.