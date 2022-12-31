PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Gibson Jimerson’s 22 points helped Saint Louis defeat Saint Joseph’s 83-78 in an Atlantic-10 Conference opener on Saturday.

Jimerson was 9 of 18 shooting (3 for 8 from distance) for the Billikens (9-5). Javon Pickett scored 20 points while going 6 of 11 and 7 of 8 from the free throw line. Jake Forrester recorded 13 points and was 5 of 6 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line.

The Hawks (6-7) were led by Erik Reynolds II, who recorded 18 points. Charlie Brown added 17 points, nine rebounds and two steals for Saint Joseph’s. Ejike Obinna also had 13 points.

Jimerson put up 12 points in the first half for Saint Louis, who led 42-39 at halftime. Saint Louis took the lead for good with 15:47 left in the second half on a 3-pointer from Jimerson to make it a 51-48 game.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Saint Louis visits UMass and Saint Joseph’s visits Dayton.

