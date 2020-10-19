LEEDS, England (AP) — Raul Jimenez scored with a deflected effort in the 70th minute as Wolverhampton beat Leeds 1-0 to move into sixth place in the English Premier League on Monday.

The Mexico striker’s shot from the edge of the area would likely have been comfortably saved by goalkeeper Illan Meslier to his left, had it not struck the bowed head of Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips and ricocheted into the opposite corner of the net.

It was Jimenez’s third goal of the season as he looks to follow up an impressive 2019-20 campaign when he netted 17 times.

Earlier in the second half, Wolves had a goal ruled out by the VAR for a narrow offside against forward Daniel Podence, who crossed for Romain Saiss to fire home an angled shot.

Leeds faded after a bright start at Elland Road and missed the chance to go third in the standings in its first season in the top division in 16 years.

It was Wolves’ third win in five league games.

