NEW YORK (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson has signed his second-round restricted free agent tender, worth $3.095 million.

The team announced the move Thursday night, a day after general manager Mike Maccagnan was fired and coach Adam Gase took over as acting GM while the Jets search for a replacement.

Anderson led the Jets last season with 50 receptions, 752 yards receiving and six touchdown catches.

The 26-year-old Anderson will enter this season playing for a new contract since he can be an unrestricted free agent next offseason. Since being signed in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of Temple, Anderson has 155 catches for 2,280 yards and 15 touchdowns.

