FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis could return Sunday against the New England Patriots after missing the last two games with a knee injury.

Davis sat out practice Wednesday and wasn’t seen on the field during the portion open to the media. But coach Robert Saleh didn’t rule out the 6-3 Jets getting back one of their best and most reliable playmakers with an opportunity to take over first place in the AFC East.

“He has a chance,” Saleh said. “We’re going to see how far we can progress him over the course of the week.”

Davis was injured in the first half of New York’s 16-9 victory at Denver on Oct. 23. Saleh indicated then it wasn’t a serious injury. But more than three weeks later, Davis’ status remains uncertain.

The 27-year-old receiver has 19 catches for 351 yards and two touchdowns in seven games. Saleh said Monday that Davis spent the bye-week break last week at the facility continuing to rehabilitate the knee.

Denzel Mims has gotten more opportunities in Davis’ absence, catching four passes for 92 yards in the last three games. His 12-yard catch on third-and-5 from Buffalo’s 18-yard line late in the fourth quarter helped set up the Jets’ winning field goal in their 20-17 victory on Oct. 6.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (elbow) and right guard Nate Herbig (shin) also didn’t practice Wednesday, and left tackle Duane Brown (shoulder) was limited.

Saleh ruled out Rankins for the game, but said he was “pretty confident” the D-lineman wouldn’t need to go on injured reserve. Rankins, who left during the win over the Bills, has been a major contributor.

“Rankins has been fantastic,” Saleh said. “He’s having a really nice season. Hopefully, this injury is not too long, but it’s next-man up mentality.”

The coach wasn’t concerned about Herbig’s chances of playing. Brown has been playing through the shoulder ailment since missing the first four games.

NOTES: The Jets held a workout with free agent OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who played in eight games with New York last season after being acquired from Kansas City but had since focused on his medical career. Duvernay-Tardif opted out of the 2020 season while with the Chiefs to work on the front lines of the pandemic as an orderly at a long-term care facility in Montreal. He spent the last several months completing his medical residency program at a Montreal-area hospital.

