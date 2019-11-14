NEW YORK JETS (2-7) at WASHINGTON (1-8)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox

OPENING LINE — Redskins by 1

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Jets 3-6, Redskins 3-6

SERIES RECORD — Redskins lead 8-3

LAST MEETING — Jets beat Redskins 34-20 on Oct. 18, 2015

LAST WEEK — Jets beat Giants 34-27; Redskins on bye, lost to Bills 24-9 on Nov. 3

AP PRO32 RANKING — Jets No. 29, Redskins No. 31

JETS OFFENSE — OVERALL (32), RUSH (31), PASS (32)

JETS DEFENSE — OVERALL (15), RUSH (2), PASS (26)

REDSKINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (30), RUSH (25), PASS (31)

REDSKINS DEFENSE — OVERALL (21), RUSH (28), PASS (14)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Jets have won past two meetings but haven’t played at Washington since 2011. … Jets looking to win consecutive games for first time Weeks 5 and 6 of last season. … Chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson said this week Adam Gase will continue to be Jets’ coach into 2020. … QB Sam Darnold bounced back in win vs. Giants after throwing eight interceptions in previous three games. He was 19 of 30 for 230 yards and a TD last week. It was first time since season opener Darnold wasn’t picked off. … RB Le’Veon Bell has rushed for just 449 yards on 143 carries for 3.1-yard average that would be lowest of career. … Jets lost TE Chris Herndon for season with broken rib after making season debut last week, catching one pass for 7 yards. … S Jamal Adams was AFC defensive player of week after team-leading nine tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and fumble recovery he returned 25 yards for TD. … Adams joined Donnie Abraham (2004), Erik McMillan (1989) and Darrol Ray (1980) as only Jets players to return fumble and INT for TDs in same season. … LB Jordan Jenkins had two sacks vs. Giants, third multi-sack game of career. Has three sacks in past two games and leads team with five overall. … Jets holding opponents to 3.01 yards per carry, lowest mark in NFL, after Giants’ Saquon Barkley managed just 1 yard on 13 carries against them. … Washington has lost three consecutive games since beating Miami for first win of season. … Redskins haven’t scored TD in past three games. … Rookie Dwayne Haskins set to make second NFL start after Redskins named him starting QB for rest of season. … Haskins 27 of 44 for 284 yards and four INTs in three appearances. … RB Adrian Peterson rushed for 108 yards at Buffalo. … Peterson averaging 18.75 carries a game since Bill Callahan took over as interim coach. … RB Chris Thompson expected to be out again with toe injury. … RB Derrius Guice expected to play for first time since Week 1 after recovering from knee injury. … Guice has not played home game with Washington. … Terry McLaurin tied for first among rookie receivers with five TD catches. … Redskins put LT Trent Williams on non-football injury list, ending season. Donald Penn continues to start … Redskins defense tied for last in league on third down. … LB Ryan Kerrigan has nine sacks in past nine home games. … CB Josh Norman forced fumble vs. Bills. … S Landon Collins led team with nine tackles at Buffalo. Fantasy Tip: Jets TE Ryan Griffin already has three TDs and expected to get increased looks against struggling Redskins defense.

