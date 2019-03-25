FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have re-signed outside linebacker Brandon Copeland and tight end Neal Sterling.

Copeland had a career-high five sacks last year in his first season with the Jets. He played in every game and started 10, finishing with 47 tackles, 20 quarterback hits and three pass defenses — also personal bests. Copeland also was a key contributor on special teams.

The former University of Pennsylvania star signed with Baltimore as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and has also had stints with Tennessee and Detroit, as well as Orlando of the Arena Football League.

Sterling has played the last two seasons with the Jets, primarily as a backup on offense while also playing on special teams.

He had six catches for 47 yards in five games last year when his season was cut short by a concussion in November. An undrafted free agent out of Monmouth, Sterling has 24 catches for 239 yards in four NFL seasons. He played his first two years in Jacksonville and also had a brief stint on Kansas City’s practice squad.

