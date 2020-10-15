NEW YORK JETS (0-5) at MIAMI (2-3)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT, CBS

OPENING LINE – Dolphins by 10

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Jets 0-5; Dolphins 3-2

SERIES RECORD – Jets lead 55-53-1

LAST MEETING – Jets beat Dolphins 22-21 on Dec. 8, 2019 at home

LAST WEEK – Jets lost to Cardinals 30-10; Dolphins won at 49ers 43-17

AP PRO32 RANKING – Jets No. 32, Dolphins No. 18

JETS OFFENSE – OVERALL (29), RUSH (22), PASS (30).

JETS DEFENSE – OVERALL (27), RUSH (23), PASS (25).

DOLPHINS OFFENSE – OVERALL (16), RUSH (21), PASS (14).

DOLPHINS DEFENSE – OVERALL (20), RUSH (21), PASS (23).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Dolphins’ 43 points last week were their highest road total since 1986 — against the Jets in a game they lost 51-45 in overtime. … The Jets are looking to avoid their first 0-6 start since 1996, when they opened 0-8 en route to a 1-15 finish – worst in franchise history – under coach Rich Kotite. … Joe Flacco will get his second consecutive start at quarterback with Sam Darnold sidelined by a sprained shoulder. Flacco went 18 of 33 for 195 yards and a TD in his Jets debut last week against Arizona. Flacco is 7-0 in his career, including 1-0 in the playoffs, as a starter against Miami. … RB Le’Veon Bell was released Tuesday by the Jets. Rookie La’Mical Perine, 37-year-old Frank Gore and Ty Johnson will pick up the slack out of the backfield. … It’s remarkable the Jets are a plus-2 in turnover differential. … WR Jamison Crowder has been one of New York’s few bright spots this season. Despite missing two games with a hamstring injury, Crowder has gone over 100 yards receiving in each of the three games he has played. He leads the Jets with 22 receptions for 335 yards and two TDs. … New York is a league-worst 25% (3 of 12) inside the opponents’ 20-yard line. The Jets went 1 for 3 Sunday, including Flacco connecting with Crowder on an 11-yard touchdown. … They have also struggled on third downs, converting 24 times in 69 opportunities for 34.8%, which ranks 28th in the NFL. … K Sam Ficken has made all nine of his field goal attempts and his six extra-point attempts, making him one of just five kickers in the NFL still perfect in both categories this season. … The Dolphins’ nine scoring drives last week were their most since at least 1991. … A year ago the Dolphins had been outscored by 138 points after five games. This year they’ve outscored opponents by 23. … Miami QB Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for 350 yards last week and had a passer rating of 154.5, third highest in his career. … Last week when Fitzpatrick hit WR DeVante Parker for a 22-yard score it was the NFL’s longest touchdown on third-and-goal since 2001. … The Dolphins have allowed eight sacks to tie for eighth least. Last year they allowed 58 to tie for last. The improvement has come while Miami has started three draft picks in the offensive line, a first for the franchise. None has allowed a sack. … Miami CB Xavien Howard is tied for the NFL lead with three interceptions, including one in each of the past three games. … The Dolphins are tied for seventh with 14 sacks. They had 23 all of last season to rank last. … The Dolphins’ Jason Sanders is 14 for 14 on field goal tries, a franchise record to start a season. … Fantasy tip: Myles Gaskin has become the Dolphins’ No. 1 RB. He has had 61 touches in the past three games and could have a busy day against the Jets’ shaky defense.

