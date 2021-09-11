FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets placed safety Sharrod Neasman on injured reserve Saturday, a day after he was ruled out for the season opener at the Carolina Panthers with a hamstring injury.

Neasman didn’t participate in practice all week while dealing with the injury. He worked with a trainer on a side field during practice sessions.

The Jets also promoted safety Adrian Colbert and linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips from the practice squad. Both will be eligible to play Sunday. Under NFL rules, Colbert and Phillips don’t count against the 53-man roster and revert to the practice squad after the game.

Marcus Maye and Lamarcus Joyner are New York’s starters at safety, with Colbert and Sheldrick Redwine the backups.

Neasman, in his first season with the Jets after five with Atlanta, is eligible to come off IR in Week 4.

