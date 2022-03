WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored twice and had an assist, spoiling a spirited Montreal comeback and leading the Winnipeg Jets to an 8-4 victory over the Canadiens on Tuesday night.

Pierre-Luc Dubois also had a goal and two assists, and Paul Stastny, Andrew Copp, Adam Lowry, Nate Schmidt and Evgeny Svechnikov also scored for Winnipeg. Goalie Connor Hellebuyck had 31 saves.

Josh Anderson had a hat trick for Montreal, which had its five-game winning streak snapped, and Artturi Lehkonen also scored. Sam Montembeault made 17 saves on 23 shots before being replaced by Andrew Hammond at 5:49 of the third. Hammond made five saves on six shots.

The Jets scored 36 seconds apart to open the game. Svechnikov tipped a pass from Schmidt past Montembeault at 5:21. Schmidt then upped the mark to 2-0 with a point shot that beat Montembault.

The Jets held a 4-0 lead by midway in the first. But Montreal scored three straight in the span of about seven minutes to pull to within one before the opening 20 minutes had ended.

The Canadiens tied the game at 4 just four minutes into the second period with Anderson’s third goal, but Copp gave Winnipeg a 5-4 lead on the power play with 2:43 left in the period.

Winnipeg took a 6-4 lead early in the third period with Scheifele’s power-play goal. He banked in a shot off Montembeault’s back from behind the net. Captain Blake Wheeler assisted.

NOTES

The Hoosli Ukrainian Male Chorus kicked off the proceedings with an emotional rendition of the Ukrainian national anthem. … Copp returned to action after missing six games with a concussion … Wheeler played his 800th game with the Jets.

UP NEXT

Jets: Continues four-game homestand on Friday vs. Dallas.

Canadiens: At Flames on Thursday.

