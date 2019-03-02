NEW YORK (AP) — Winnipeg Jets forward Adam Lowry was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Saturday for high-sticking Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg.
Lowry was assessed a minor penalty for high-sticking in the third period of the Jets’ 5-3 home victory Friday night. The suspension will cost Lowry $31,362.
Lowry has eight goals and nine assists in 62 games this season.
___
Most Read Sports Stories
- Analysis: Seven things we learned about the Seahawks from the NFL combine
- Analysis: What went wrong for the Huskies against Cal and how does it impact UW's tournament odds? WATCH
- What to make of the 'reimagined' 2019 Mariners? Here are 8 observations from spring training | Larry Stone
- Hardwood Classic Live: Scores, updates and more from Washington state basketball tournament
- Washington Huskies clinch Pac-12 title despite loss at California VIEW
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports