FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets chairman/CEO Christopher Johnson believes Adam Gase was the right choice to be the team’s head coach — despite some heavy criticism from fans who preferred other candidates.
Gase was formally introduced Monday after he was hired by the Jets last Friday, beating out the likes of Mike McCarthy, Todd Monken and Matt Rhule.
When asked about the criticism by some fans, Johnson says he’s trying to win games, not social media.
The 40-year-old Gase says he never asked whether he could have control over the roster as he did with the Miami Dolphins because it was not something he was interested in. He adds that he wanted the job in New York because of the opportunity to work with a young quarterback such as Sam Darnold, as well as staying in the AFC East.
Gase was fired by the Dolphins two weeks ago after going 23-26 in three seasons, including a playoff loss.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL