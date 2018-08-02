FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets linebacker Dylan Donahue says he isn’t proud of his legal troubles over the last year but is moving forward as he settles his two drunken driving cases.

Donahue pleaded guilty Wednesday in Weehawken Municipal Court to driving while intoxicated in connection with a wrong-way crash in the Lincoln Tunnel in February. As part of a plea deal, three other charges were dismissed.

Donahue is facing similar charges in his hometown of Billings, Montana, from an incident on May 9, 2017 — 10 days after he was drafted by the Jets in the fifth round out of West Georgia. He said Thursday that he expects that case to be settled in the next few days and doesn’t anticipate having to appear in court.

Donahue checked himself into a substance-abuse treatment facility in Jacksonville, Florida, during the winter and says he hasn’t had “a drop of alcohol” since the incident in New Jersey.

___

