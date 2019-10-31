NEW YORK JETS (1-6) at MIAMI (0-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Jets by 5

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Jets 2-5, Miami 3-4

SERIES RECORD — Jets lead 54-52-1

LAST MEETING — Dolphins beat Jets 13-6 on Nov. 4, 2018

LAST WEEK — Jets lost at Jaguars 29-15; Dolphins lost at Steelers 27-14

AP PRO32 RANKING — Jets No. 28, Dolphins No. 32

JETS OFFENSE — OVERALL (32), RUSH (31), PASS (32).

JETS DEFENSE — OVERALL (19), RUSH (10), PASS (24).

DOLPHINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (30), PASS (30).

DOLPHINS DEFENSE — OVERALL (30), RUSH (31), PASS (20).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Combined record of two teams NFL’s worst entering Game 8 since 1969. … There have been 153 runs of 20 yards or more in NFL this year. QB Lamar Jackson has six. Dolphins and Jets have none. … Jets coach Adam Gase faces Dolphins for first time since being fired by Miami after three seasons. … Dolphins have only six players still on active roster from Gase’s first season in Miami in 2016. … Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick went 13-14 as Jets starter and is 4-6 against them. … Jets QB Sam Darnold struggled in past two games, with one TD and seven INTs. Those performances came after he returned from three-game lay-off because of mononucleosis and was AFC offensive player of week after throwing for 338 yards and two TDs in win vs. Dallas. Dealing with sprained left thumb but should have no restrictions in game. … RB Le’Veon Bell had just eight carries, tying regular-season career low, for 23 yards in loss at Jacksonville. … TE Ryan Griffin had career-best two TD catches vs. Jaguars and added 2-point conversion catch, joining Tennessee’s Delanie Walker (2015) as only TEs in NFL history to accomplish feat. … LB C.J. Mosley will miss at least next five weeks while dealing with groin injury. Could end up on season-ending IR. … Jets traded DL Leonard Williams to Giants for two draft picks. Rookie Quinnen Williams, team’s first-round pick in April, expected to take over Williams’ spot in starting lineup. … Undrafted rookie DL Kyle Phillips leads Jets with eight tackles for loss. … S Jamal Adams was involved in trade talks but remained with team — although he was angry GM Joe Douglas listened to calls and offers from opposing teams. … After halftime Dolphins have been outscored 130-20. … Miami ranks last in turnover differential at minus 14. They’re last with three takeaways and tied for last with 17 turnovers. … Undrafted rookie Preston Williams leads Dolphins with 27 catches for 356 yards. … Taco Charlton has four sacks in five games with Miami. … Dolphins have been penalized 319 yards, lowest total in NFL. … Fantasy tip: Darnold could bounce back against defense on pace to allow most points in NFL history and highest opposing passer rating ever.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL