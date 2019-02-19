FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have declined contract options on safety Terrence Brooks, defensive tackle Mike Pennel and linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis.
The moves Tuesday will make all three players free agents when the NFL’s new calendar year begins on March 13.
Brooks was a key backup on defense and standout on special teams in his two seasons with the Jets. He was the AFC defensive player of the week in the third game of the 2017 season when he had two interceptions against Miami, which was then led by current Jets coach Adam Gase.
Pennel made 10 starts during the last two years for New York, and had 30 tackles this past season.
Pierre-Louis spent one season with the Jets and was a key contributor on special teams, including a blocked punt against Tennessee in Week 13.
