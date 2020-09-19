FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets signed inside linebacker Alec Ogletree from the practice squad to the active roster a day before they host the San Francisco 49ers in the home opener.

Ogletree, signed by the Jets on Sept. 10, could slide into a starting role this week next to Neville Hewitt. New York is thin at inside linebacker with Avery Williamson still recovering from a hamstring injury that has his playing status uncertain. Blake Cashman hurt his groin last week and is on IR.

The team also announced Saturday it elevated running back Josh Adams and wide receiver Josh Malone from the practice squad for the second straight week. Under new NFL rules this season, teams can elevate a player twice during the regular season or postseason and return them to the practice squad without subjecting them to waivers.

Both Adams and Malone were added last week before the game at Buffalo. Adams had two carries for 8 yards and a touchdown and also caught two passes for 14 yards. He gives the Jets depth in the backfield with Le’Veon Bell on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. New York also has Frank Gore, Kalen Ballage and La’Mical Perine, who could make his NFL debut after missing last week with an ankle injury.

Malone could help the Jets overcome the loss of Jamison Crowder, who is out for the game with a hamstring injury. Breshad Perriman, Chris Hogan and Braxton Berrios are New York’s only other healthy wide receivers.

