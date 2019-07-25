FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets and first-round pick Quinnen Williams have agreed to terms on a four-year contract worth $32.5 million fully guaranteed.

The former Alabama defensive tackle was the No. 3 overall selection in the NFL draft in April. He missed the Jets’ first practice of training camp Thursday, but is expected to participate Friday.

Williams’ deal includes a nearly $21.7 million signing bonus and a standard fifth-year team option.

The hang-up appeared to be the schedule of how the signing bonus would be paid. According to published reports, Williams wanted to receive the entire sum by the end of the year, while the team was looking to defer some of it into next year. It wasn’t immediately certain how the signing bonus was ultimately structured.

Williams was regarded as arguably the best all-around player in this year’s draft. He was limited with a calf issue during minicamp last month, but is expected to have a major role — perhaps even as a starter — in Gregg Williams’ defense this season.

