NEW YORK (AP) — Jerami Grant scored a career-high 44 points, Anfernee Simons had 38 and the Portland Trail Blazers outlasted the New York Knicks 132-129 in overtime on Friday night.

Simons’ 3-pointer gave Portland an eight-point lead in the extra period and the Blazers held on when Grant made just enough of his 28 free throws, most by an NBA player this season. He hit 21, going 4 of 6 in OT.

Jusuf Nurkic finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Blazers, who snapped a four-game losing streak.

Jalen Brunson scored 32 points and Julius Randle had 23 for the Knicks, who have lost three of their last four games. RJ Barrett added 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Simons sent the game into overtime with a pair of free throws with nine seconds left in regulation that evened it 116-all.

Portland opened the extra period with a 11-3 run, capped by Simons’ 3-pointer that made it 127-119 with 2:08 left to play. Nurkic scored five points in OT.

New York got within two points on Brunson’s driving layup that made it 129-127 with 14 seconds remaining. But Grant answered with a pair of free throws to extend the lead 131-127.

Brunson had a chance to make it a one-point game but missed a 3-pointer.

Portland opened an eight-point lead in the final minute of the third quarter, but neither team was ahead by more than six in the fourth. Brunson missed a short jumper that could have won it before the regulation buzzer.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: F Drew Eubanks was held out of Friday’s game due to a spasm in his left lumbar. … F Josh Hart had 10 points and 19 rebounds.

Knicks: C Mitchell Robinson, who was limited to 17 minutes Monday at Oklahoma City because of soreness in his right knee, came off the bench and played 23 minutes. He had 12 points, eight rebounds and blocked two shots.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: Remain in New York to close out their four-game road trip against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon.

Knicks: Host the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night.