NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Daniss Jenkins had 21 points in Iona’s 84-62 victory over Saint Louis on Tuesday night.

Jenkins added five assists and three steals for the Gaels (5-2). Walter Clayton Jr. scored 20 points — 14 in the second half — and added 12 rebounds and six assists. Nelly Junior Joseph finished 8 of 13 from the floor to finish with 16 points.

The Billikens (7-3) were led in scoring by Gibson Jimerson, who finished with 15 points. Yuri Collins added 14 points and four assists for Saint Louis. Jake Forrester also had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.