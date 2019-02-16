DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — De’Riante Jenkins posted 19 points as VCU held off Dayton 69-68 on Saturday.

Jenkins hit 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Issac Vann had 14 points for VCU (19-6, 10-2 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive victory. Marcus Evans added 12 points and six rebounds.

Ryan Mikesell scored a career-high 22 points for the Flyers (16-9, 8-4). Obi Toppin added 15 points and eight rebounds. Jalen Crutcher had 13 points and seven assists.

The Rams improve to 2-0 against the Flyers on the season. VCU defeated Dayton 76-71 on Jan. 16. VCU plays Rhode Island at home on Tuesday. Dayton plays Davidson on the road on Tuesday.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com