NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Andrew Jenkins went 2 for 3 with a two-run homer and scored twice and Georgia Tech rallied to beat Indiana State 7-6 on Friday at the double-elimination Nashville Regional.

A single through the right side by Drew Compton drove in Jenkins from third base to cap a five-run bottom of the seventh give Georgia Tech its first lead of the game. Jake DeLeo led off the inning with a double, Luke Waddell and Justyn-Henry Malloy each had an RBI single and Stephen Reid’s two-out single to right field scored Malloy and Tres Gonzales to make it 6-all.

Josiah Siegel (2-0) faced one batter and and threw just two pitches but earned the win for Georgia Tech (30-23). After the Sycamores (30-20) scored two runs in the top of the seventh to stretch their lead to 6-2, Siegel came on with one out and the bases loaded and induced an inning-ending double play.

Luke Bartnicki replaced Siegel to start the eighth and threw two scoreless innings with three strikeouts to earn his seventh save of the season.

Grant Magill had a pair of two-run singles for Indiana State. Ellison Hanna II went 3 for 4 with a double and two runs.

