MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Josh Jefferson had 16 points as Middle Tennessee rolled past Brescia 98-59 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Isaiah Turner had 13 points for Middle Tennessee. Eli Lawrence added 12 points and Christian Fussell had 10 points.

Tre Pillow had nine points for the Bearcats.

