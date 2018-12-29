THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Jeremiah Jefferson and Kevin Johnson combined for 35 points as Nicholls prepared for Southland Conference play by dominating Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 88-63 on Saturday afternoon.
Jefferson drained 4 of 8 from distance to total 18 points. Johnson was 3 of 5 from long range for 17 points while dishing out five assists and recording a career-high six steals. Daniel Regis added 14 points and Elvis Harvey had 10 points to go with 10 rebounds for Nicholls (7-6) which opens Southland Conference play at Northwestern State on Wednesday.
Antoine Darby had 16 points and JaQuice Gray 14 to lead Campbellsville-Harrodsburg, a United States Collegiate Athletic Association school.
The Colonels led throughout as they opened with a 22-4 run to take a 43-26 advantage into the break. Nicholls opened the second half on a 10-0 run and coasted to the victory.
