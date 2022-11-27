ELON, N.C. (AP) — Josiah Jeffers scored 17 points as Radford beat Elon 69-53 on Sunday.

Jeffers also had six assists for the Highlanders (4-3). DaQuan Smith scored 11 points, shooting 4 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. Shaquan Jules shot 3 of 5 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with eight points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Phoenix (1-6) were led in scoring by Sean Halloran, who finished with 15 points and four assists. Sam Sherry added 13 points and seven rebounds for Elon.

In addition, Torrence Watson finished with 10 points. The loss was the Phoenix’s sixth in a row.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.