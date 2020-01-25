SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Rudy Gobert had 22 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks to propel the surging Utah Jazz to a 112-107 come-from-behind victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.

Donovan Mitchell scored 25 points and Bojan Bogdanovic added 23 for the Jazz, who have won 14 of their last 15 games.

Luka Doncic scored 25 points for the Mavericks, who have dropped two of three after winning four straight. Doncic managed only two points in the final quarter.

Seth Curry added 19 points for Dallas.

Gobert’s three-point play — a dunk and a free throw — gave the Jazz their first lead since the first half at 96-95. The Mavericks responded with a 3 by Curry and two free throws from Delon Wright.

Gobert broke a 104-all tie with a tip-in, and after Tim Hardaway Jr. and Royce O’Neale exchanged 3-pointers, Gobert blocked what looked like an easy layup for Wright.

Mitchell made a pair of free throws, and then Gobert rebounded Doncic’s missed 3-pointer and was fouled. He made one of two free throws for the final margin.

The Mavericks raced to a 32-19 lead behind Doncic’s playmaking and shooting. The Jazz later scored 12 consecutive points and took a brief 37-36 lead on Georges Niang’s 3-pointer.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 15 points and Hardaway and Wright each chipped in 11 for Dallas.

The Mavericks completed a trade to acquire 7-foot center Willie Cauley-Stein from Golden State for a second-round draft pick. Dallas needed help after center Dwight Powell tore his right Achilles tendon.

“Well, he’s going to give us depth. That’s one thing we desperately need with Powell being out,” Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said before the game. “We’ll give him the crash course and try to simplify things for him initially.”

Jazz: G Emmanuel Mudiay missed the game due to a sore ankle. … Gobert had one of his contact lenses knocked out when he caught an elbow in the second quarter. … Ashton Kutcher and some other celebrities attended the game as the Sundance Film Festival runs through Feb. 2 in Utah. … Utah coach Quin Snyder successfully challenged a goaltending call on Gobert with 8:13 remaining.

Mavericks: At Oklahoma City on Monday night.

Jazz: Host Houston on Monday night.

