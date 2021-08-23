TORONTO (AP) — Pinch-runner Breyvic Valera scored the tiebreaking run on a wild pitch in the eighth inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Chicago White Sox 2-1 on Monday night.

Valera ran for Reese McGuire after the Blue Jays catcher singled off Craig Kimbrel (2-4) to begin the inning. Valera took second on a wild third strike to Bo Bichette, advanced to third on a groundout, and scored when Kimbrel uncorked another wild pitch, this time to Teoscar Hernández.

“That was huge against one of the best closers in baseball,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said.

Tim Mayza (3-1) pitched a perfect eighth inning to earn the win, and Jordan Romano finished for his 12th save in 13 chances.

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson sat for the third straight game because of soreness in his legs. Anderson could return Tuesday, manager Tony LaRussa said.

Toronto spoiled a strong outing by Chicago’s Lance Lynn and handed the White Sox their fourth loss in five games.

Advertising

Lynn was left frustrated after giving up a game-tying hit to Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on a 3-0 pitch with two outs and a runner at second in the sixth, right after the White Sox had opened the scoring.

“That was stupid,” Lynn said. “There’s no other way to say it. I told Tony that when I got in, that was all on me. I was trying to throw a ball and it ran back over the plate. There was never an intention to throw a strike.

“You can’t let Vladdy beat you there on a 3-0 pitch, no matter what,” Lynn added.

Seemingly upset at the 3-0 pitch, LaRussa was seen talking angrily with catcher Seby Zavala at the end of the inning. However, LaRussa didn’t want to discuss his reaction after the game.

“It’s one of those situations where it’s right out there in front and everyone can decide what the comment would be if I decided to comment, but I’m not going to comment,” LaRussa said.

The Blue Jays, who came in having lost seven of nine, improved to 9-14 in one-run games.

Advertising

Lynn allowed one run and four hits in seven innings, but didn’t figure in the decision for the fifth consecutive start. The right-hander has not won since a road victory at Milwaukee on July 25.

Lynn lowered his ERA to 2.20 and reached the innings threshold he needed to qualify as the AL leader in that category.

The White Sox opened the scoring with three straight singles off Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah in the sixth, including an RBI hit by outfielder Andrew Vaughn.

McGuire led off the bottom half with a double, but was thrown out trying to advance to third on Bichette’s grounder to second baseman Cèsar Hernández. Bichette advanced on a ground ball and scored on Guerrero’s single to center.

Manoah allowed one run and five hits in six innings.

NOT SO ONE-DERFUL

The White Sox are 13-20 in one-run games.

NEW PROTOCOLS COMING

Beginning Sept. 13, all fans ​​aged 12 and older must show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result to attend Blue Jays games at Rogers Centre, the team said Monday.

ELVIS HAS LEFT

Toronto released minor league RHP Elvis Luciano. Luciano became the first MLB player born in the 2000s when he pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings against Detroit on March 31, 2019.

Advertising

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: OF George Springer (sprained left knee) ran on the field, hit in the cage, and took live batting practice against RHP Joakim Soria (right middle finger). … INF Cavan Biggio will have his left arm examined after he injured his left shoulder diving for a ball in a rehab game at Triple-A Buffalo on Friday. Biggio was placed on the injured list Aug. 3 because of tightness in his back.

White Sox: With Anderson out, Danny Mendick started at shortstop.

ROSTER MOVES

The Blue Jays recalled OF Josh Palacio from Triple-A Buffalo and optioned LHP Kirby Snead to Triple-A.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays RHP José Berríos (8-6, 3.52) faces White Sox RHP Dylan Cease (9-6, 4.06) on Tuesday night. Berrios is 0-1 with a 5.28 ERA in his last three starts. He went 0-2 in three 2021 starts against the White Sox while with Minnesota.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports