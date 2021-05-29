CLEVELAND (AP) — The Indians postponed Saturday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays due to high winds, forcing Cleveland to play doubleheaders on consecutive days.

The team announced the postponement less than two hours before the first scheduled pitch at Progressive Field. Many of the ballpark’s employees already had arrived for work and fans were milling around outside the gates when the game was postponed.

The sun was shining, but there was some rain in the forecast, with gusting wind at the time of the postponement.

The teams will now play a doubleheader — two 7-inning games — on Sunday. The Indians also have a doubleheader scheduled for Monday at home against the Chicago White Sox.

Cleveland will start Aaron Civale (7-1), who is tied for the AL lead in wins, in Sunday’s first game against Ross Tripling (0-3). Indians rookie Sam Hentges (1-1) will start the nightcap against left-hander Steven Matz (6-2).

The Blue Jays and Indians played in steady wind and blowing rain on Friday night, conditions that Cleveland manager Terry Francona said were among the worst he’d ever seen. The opener of the three-game series was officially stopped in the bottom of the seventh with Toronto leading 11-2.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said during his pregame Zoom call that the Indians were told by weather forecasters there could be similar conditions Saturday night to what the teams endured on Friday.

Francona was already scheduled to miss the weekend games to attend his youngest daughter’s wedding in Newport, Rhode Island. He’s expected to be back for Monday’s doubleheader.

