HOUSTON (AP) — Cristian Javier threw six shutout innings and Jake Meyers had two hits in the Houston Astros’ 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night.

It’s the 103rd victory for the American League-leading Astros, which is tied with the 2018 team for second-most wins in franchise history behind the 107 piled up in 2019.

Javier (11-9) allowed two hits and struck out seven to extend his scoreless streak to 25 1/3 innings, which is the longest active streak in the majors.

Closer Ryan Pressly walked consecutive batters with one out in the ninth before pinch-hitter Yandy Diaz hit an RBI single on a grounder to left field with two outs to cut the lead to 2-1.

But Pressly retired pinch-hitter Harold Ramirez on a fly ball to end it and get his 32nd save.

Jake Meyers, who had two hits, got things going with a single to start Houston’s third and he advanced to second on a wild pitch by Shane McClanahan. Meyers moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Martín Maldonado before Jose Altuve walked.

Jeremy Pena put Houston up 1-0 on an RBI single. Yordan Alvarez then grounded into a forceout that left Pena out at second base.

A second wild pitch by McClanahan allowed Altuve to score and extend the lead to 2-0.

McClanahan (12-8) yielded five hits and two runs in five innings for his third straight loss.

David Peralta singled twice for two of Tampa Bay’s three hits to reach 1,000 hits for his career.

The Astros had a chance to add to the lead in the fifth inning when Maldonado singled with one out before a double by Altuve. McClanahan then struck out Pena before retiring Alvarez on a long fly ball for the third out.

There were two outs in the sixth inning when Peralta hit an infield single for his 1,000th career hit. Randy Arozarena was out on a fly ball to end that inning.

Ji-Man Choi doubled with one out in the seventh inning. But rookie Hunter Brown retired the next two batters to leave him stranded.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: RHP Josh James had surgery on his right forearm this week. Manager Dusty Baker said he did not have a timetable for his return.

UP NEXT

Houston’s Luis Garcia (14-8, 3.81 ERA) opposes Corey Kluber (10-9, 4.36) when the series wraps up Sunday.

