ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Jason Belmonte defended his PBA World Championship on Thursday for a record 11th Professional Bowlers Association major title.

The 35-year-old Australian beat Jakob Butturff 236-227 in the title match. The World Championship was the PBA Tour season’s third major.

In his 11th season on tour, Belmonte broke a tie with PBA Hall of Famers Earl Anthony and Pete Weber for most major titles, after winning his 10th major in the PBA Tournament of Champions in February. He had a chance to win his 11th major in the Players Championship a week later but was defeated by fellow two-hander Anthony Simonsen in the title match of that tournament.

Having been the top qualifier for the finals of the Tournament of Champions, Players Championship and the World Championship, Belmonte also set a new mark by earning the top qualifier position for the finals in three consecutive major tournaments in a season.

Belmonte also became the season’s first three-time winner, having also won the Chameleon Championship on Tuesday. He also extended his record of career tour wins in World Series of Bowling competition to six.