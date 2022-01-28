Jared Davidson scored four goals as the Seattle Thunderbirds crushed the Chiefs in Spokane on Friday night, 7-0.

Davidson scored once in each of the first two periods and twice in the third. Conner Roulette, Henrik Rybinski and Lucas Ciona also scored for Seattle.

Reid Schaefer had three assists for the T-birds, who had a three-goal third period to leave no doubt.

Gymnastics

• No. 16 Arizona State edged visiting Washington (1-3, 0-2 Pac-12) 195.275 to 195.100. Skylar Killough-Wilhelm tied for first in the all-around at 39.375 points for Washington.

More Hockey

• Jacob Wright had a goal and an assist as the visiting Everett Silvertips beat the Tri-City Americans 3-0. Jackson Berezowski and Hunter Campbell also scored for Everett.

Tennis

• Hikaru Sato earned the tiebreaking win as the Washington women improved to 4-0 with a 4-3 win over Denver at the ITA Kickoff Weekend in Los Angeles.

• The Washington State women captured their second straight match to open the season, a 5-2 win over Montana.

• The Seattle U men’s and women’s teams lost at Montana State by identical 6-1 scores.

Soccer

• The Sounders announced they have acquired $250,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money from FC Dallas in exchange for a 2022 International Roster Slot.

• The Sounders also announced they hired Tyler Cox as the club’s new director of analytics. Cox brings more than eight years of experience with Arsenal Data Analytic.