SOLDEU, Andorra (AP) — World champion Kjetil Jansrud and Olympic champion Sofia Goggia were fastest in downhill training runs Monday at the World Cup finals.
Jansrud was 0.24 seconds faster than Johan Clarey, with Adrian Smiseth Sejersted and Christof Innerhofer tied for third, 0.32 behind.
Beat Feuz leads the World Cup downhill standings by 80 points ahead of Wednesday’s race. Only Dominik Paris can stop Feuz from retaining the season-long downhill title.
The women will race on the same 2.6-kilometer (1.6-mile) Aliga slope, but with more gates on a course set differently.
Goggia was 0.69 faster than Tina Weirather and Michaela Wenig, who tied for second.
Nicole Schmidhofer leads Austrian teammate Ramona Siebenhofer by 90 points ahead of Wednesday’s race.
More training runs are scheduled for Tuesday.
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports