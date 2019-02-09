LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Justin James had a career-high 36 points as Wyoming got past Colorado State 74-66 on Saturday.

James made 5 of 6 3-pointers and shot 11 for 12 from the foul line. He added seven assists and six rebounds.

Trace Young had 13 points for Wyoming (6-17, 2-8 Mountain West Conference). Jake Hendricks added six rebounds.

J.D. Paige had 22 points for the Rams (9-15, 4-7). Nico Carvacho added 15 points and 17 rebounds.

Wyoming faces Utah State on the road on Wednesday. Colorado State faces San Diego State at home on Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com