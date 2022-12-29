CLINTON, S.C. — Led by Crosby James’ 23 points, the Presbyterian Blue Hose defeated the Campbell Fighting Camels 82-72 on Thursday night. The Blue Hose moved to 5-9 with the victory and the Fighting Camels fell to 5-8.
