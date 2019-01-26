NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Christian James scored 21 points to help Oklahoma roll past Vanderbilt 86-55 Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Brady Manek scored 16 points and Rashard Odomes added 14 for the Sooners (15-5), who won their second straight since falling out of the Top 25 earlier in the week. Oklahoma shot 55 percent from the field and posted its largest victory margin of the season.

Saben Lee matched a career high with 24 points for Vanderbilt (9-10), which lost its seventh straight. The Commodores took No. 1 Tennessee to overtime on Wednesday before losing 88-83.

The Sooners flipped the script from their previous game. They overcame a 19-point deficit to beat Oklahoma State 70-61 on Wednesday. In this one, the Sooners took control with a 19-0 run over a 5:35 stretch in the first half to take a 33-16 lead. The Sooners cooled off a bit, but still led 41-23 at the break.

Oklahoma kept it going after the break. A 3-pointer by James put the Sooners up 56-30 with 14:51 to play. The Sooners shot 69 percent in the second half to pull away.

BIG PICTURE

Vanderbilt: The Commodores looked spent after their close call against Tennessee. They shot just 37 percent from the field and committed 22 turnovers. No one other than Lee scored in double figures.

Oklahoma: The Sooners were in danger of having their season fall off the rails after falling behind against Oklahoma State. They got through two games that would have been considered bad losses and now can make their push towards an NCAA Tournament bid. They could work their way back into the Top 25 next week.

UP NEXT

Vanderbilt hosts No. 8 Kentucky on Tuesday.

Oklahoma hosts Baylor on Monday.

