By
The Associated Press

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Please disregard FBC–Coastal Carolina-James Madison, published on Nov. 26, 2022, and datelined in HARRISONBURG, Va. It duplicates material in similar story with keyword FBC—T25-Coastal Carolina-James Madison but does not taking into account that Coastal Carolina is ranked in the AP Top 25 poll.

The Associated Press

Most Read Sports Stories