SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Justin James had 25 points and 11 rebounds as Wyoming topped San Jose State 81-71 on Wednesday night. Jake Hendricks added 20 points for the Cowboys.

A.J. Banks had 13 points for Wyoming (7-23, 3-14 Mountain West Conference), which snapped its six-game losing streak. Trevon Taylor added 10 points.

Noah Baumann had 27 points for the Spartans (4-25, 1-16). Michael Steadman added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Craig LeCesne had three assists.

The Cowboys improve to 2-0 against the Spartans on the season. Wyoming defeated San Jose State 59-46 on Jan. 23. Wyoming finishes out the regular season against New Mexico at home on Saturday. San Jose State finishes out the regular season against Fresno State on the road on Saturday.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com