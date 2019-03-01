Share story

By
The Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Scottie James had 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead Liberty to a 57-51 win over NJIT on Friday night and claim a share of the Atlantic Sun title.

Liberty tied with Lipscomb atop the conference but the Flames (25-6, 14-2) will go into the conference tournament as the second seed.

Lovell Cabbil had 15 points for the Flames.

Abdul Lewis scored a season-high 25 points and had nine rebounds for the Highlanders (20-11, 8-8). Diandre Wilson added 10 points.

Zach Cooks, who led the Highlanders in scoring heading into the matchup with 17 points per game, had only five points on 2-of-12 shooting.

The Flames swept the Highlanders in the season series. Liberty defeated NJIT 77-57 on Feb. 2.

NJIT will be the fifth seed in the conference tournament.

