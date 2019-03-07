LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Scottie James had a season-high 24 points as Liberty defeated North Florida 71-63 in the semifinals of the Atlantic Sun Conference Tourney on Thursday night.

Liberty (27-6) will face Lipscomb (25-6) in the championship game on Sunday. Lipscomb knocked off NJIT 78-55 on Thursday.

Caleb Homesley had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Flames. Elijah Cuffee added 10 points.

Garrett Sams had 22 points for the Ospreys (16-17). Wajid Aminu added 14 points. Carter Hendricksen had 11 points.

