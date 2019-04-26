JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars traded up to get some much-needed help for new quarterback Nick Foles.

Jacksonville moved up three spots to choose Florida right tackle Jawaan Taylor with the third pick in the second round Friday night, adding a step-in starter to replace Jermey Parnell and protect Foles.

The Jaguars gave up picks Nos. 38 and 109 (fourth round) to Oakland in exchange for picks 35, 140 (fifth) and 235 (seventh).

The Jags could have gone in several directions with the 35th overall pick. They still need a tight end and a safety. But their most gaping hole was at right tackle, where Jacksonville let Parnell walk before free agency and have little depth at the position.

They signed former Cincinnati right tackle Cedric Ogbuehi to a one-year deal in free agency and re-signed oft-injured Josh Wells. They also drafted Will Richardson in the fourth round in 2018. But none of them was considered a long-term answer at the position.

Taylor should be. He was a three-year starter at Florida and part of an offensive line that allowed just 18 sacks in 2018. He spent the last few months honing his technique with veteran NFL offensive line coach Bob Palcic in Pensacola.

Taylor was in Nashville, Tennessee, for the draft. He was one of five players who remained in the green room after the completion of the first round and came back to get his moment on stage.

