JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed former Super Bowl MVP Malcolm Smith to help fill holes at linebacker.

Smith played 12 games for San Francisco last season. He’s best known for his MVP performance in the 2014 Super Bowl, when he had 10 tackles and returned an interception 69 yards for a touchdown in Seattle’s 43-8 win over Denver.

The Jaguars (3-4) also re-signed linebacker Donald Payne on Tuesday. To make room for Smith and Payne, Jacksonville placed tight end Geoff Swaim (concussion/ankle) and linebacker D.J. Alexander (foot) on injured reserve.

The Jags also could be without linebackers Najee Goode (turf toe) and Leon Jacobs (hamstring) on Sunday against the New York Jets (1-5). Rookie linebacker Quincy Williams also is dealing with a hamstring injury.

