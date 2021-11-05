JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson is questionable for Sunday’s game against Buffalo because of a foot injury.

Robinson bruised his right heel in last week’s lopsided loss at Seattle. He sat out practice Wednesday and Thursday but was cleared to do some work Friday.

Coach Urban Meyer said Robinson’s availability against the Bills (5-2) will hinge on “pain threshold.”

“He’s a tough, tough cat,” Meyer said. “We’ll know more in the next couple days, obviously. … He’s a monster, (one of the) toughest guys I’ve been around.”

If the Jaguars (1-6) decide to rest Robinson and make him inactive, journeyman Carlos Hyde would get the start.

“We have a lot of confidence in Carlos,” Meyer said. “I have a great history with him and he’s played well this year. He came in and he’s done what we’ve asked him to do, and he’s really talented. But you’re down one, arguably the most productive player on offense.”

Robinson has a team-high 482 yards rushing and five touchdowns this season. Hyde, who played for Meyer at Ohio State, has 140 yards in a backup role.

