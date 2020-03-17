JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (5-11)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DT Marcell Dareus, LB Najee Goode, TE Seth DeValve, DE Lerentee McCray, S Cody Davis, C Tyler Shatley, OT Cedric Ogbuehi, TE Ben Koyack, LB Jake Ryan, OT Ben Ijalana, DT Akeem Spence, TE Nick O’Leary, LB Preston Brown, LB D.J. Alexander, DE Carl Davis, WR Terry Godwin.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LB Donald Payne, WR Keelan Cole, LB Austin Calitro, RB Devante Mays, OG Brandon Thomas, LB James Onwualu.

NEEDS: Jaguars are clearly in rebuilding mode despite keeping general manager Dave Caldwell and coach Doug Marrone. They agreed to terms with Cleveland linebacker Joe Schobert and Cincinnati cornerback Darqueze Dennard to open free agency but still need help at tight end and defensive line. The Jags cut tight end Geoff Swaim one year after signing him, traded five-time Pro Bowler Calais Campbell and parted ways with fellow veteran defensive lineman Marcell Dareus to create salary cap space.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $25 million.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL