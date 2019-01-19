JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have re-signed safety Jarrod Wilson to a three-year contract.
Wilson was set to become a restricted free agent on March 13.
Wilson started the final two games this season, filling in for injured starter Ronnie Harrison. Harrison, a rookie and a third-round draft pick from Alabama, stepped into a starting role in place of waived veteran Barry Church.
Wilson, who signed with Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent in 2016, has appeared in 47 games with two starts during his three-year career. Wilson has 21 tackles, two pass breakups and one forced fumble. He also has been a standout on special teams, totaling 16 tackles.
The Jaguars fired secondary coach Perry Fewell a day after the end of the regular season. They hired Tim Walton as cornerbacks coach and promoted Joe Danna to safeties coach.
