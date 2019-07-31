JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have waived/injured running back Taj McGowan after he tore a ligament in his right knee during training camp.

McGowan hurt his knee in practice Tuesday, and tests revealed the extent of the damage. McGowan, an undrafted rookie from UCF, will revert to Jacksonville’s injured reserve if he clears waivers.

The Jaguars signed running back Devante Mays on Wednesday to fill McGowan’s roster spot.

Mays, a seventh-round draft pick by Green Bay in 2017, played in eight games last season before spending the final 10 weeks on Cleveland’s practice squad. Mays spent the final two years of his college career at Utah State, where he ran for 1,225 yards and 12 touchdowns in 19 games.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL