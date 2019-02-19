JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL head coach Dom Capers has joined Jacksonville’s coaching staff as senior defensive assistant, returning to the Jaguars two decades after his first stint with the team.
The team says Capers will work closely with defensive coordinator Todd Wash and the other assistants on that side of the ball.
Capers served as Jacksonville’s defensive coordinator from 1999-2000 under current executive Tom Coughlin.
Capers was the head coach of two NFL expansion teams — the Carolina Panthers (1995-98) and the Houston Texans (2002-05). Most recently, he served as Green Bay’s defensive coordinator (2009-17). He was out of the league last season, but spent countless time at Jacksonville’s practice facility.
Jaguars coach Doug Marrone says Capers “has career experiences and accomplishments that will benefit our coaches and our players. He adds a unique perspective and veteran presence that will be valuable assets to immediately help us.”
