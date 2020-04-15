9, 20. JACKSONVILLE (6-10)

LAST SEASON: Another debacle for franchise that has one winning season (2017) in last 12 years. Lost QB Nick Foles on opening drive, thrusting rookie Gardner Minshew into starting role. Were forced to trade disgruntled CB Jalen Ramsey. Lost five consecutive games in lopsided fashion after being in contention in AFC South at midway point. Fired top executive Tom Coughlin in December after NFLPA torpedoed reputation. Kept coach Doug Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell despite back-to-back losing seasons.

FREE AGENCY: Traded CB A.J. Bouye, DE Calais Campbell and QB Nick Foles to stockpile draft picks for rebuild. Signed LB Joe Schobert, DL Rodney Gunter, LB/DE Cassius Marsh, DT Al Woods and CB Rashaan Melvin. Marsh, Woods and Melvin got one-year deals. Also brought back G/C Tyler Shatley and DT Carl Davis. Agreed to terms with Cincinnati CB Darqueze Dennard, but the deal fell apart nine days later.

THEY NEED: DT, CB, LT, DE, WR, S, RB, LB, TE.

THEY DON’T NEED: QB, C, PK, P.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Auburn DT Derrick Brown, South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw, Georgia LT Andrew Thomas, Louisville LT Mekhi Becton, Iowa LT Tristan Wirfs.

OUTLOOK: Jaguars have 12 picks, including seven in first four rounds, and huge defensive holes to fill. Need to replace four starters: Campbell, Ramsey, Bouye and DT Marcell Dareus. Franchise-tagged DE Yannick Ngakoue also wants out. Jacksonville could be active movers because it has enough capital to go get guys they covet. Expect team to address lines of scrimmage in first round and add CB and WR later; Jags are considered deeper at those positions.

