JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A night after addressing glaring defensive holes with a pair of first-round picks in the NFL draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars turned their attention to the getting help for quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The Jaguars selected Kentucky center Luke Fortner with the first pick in the third round Friday, No. 65 overall, and then added Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma five spots later.

The 6-foot-4, 307-pound Fortner, who will turn 24 next month, started all 13 games at center last year for the Wildcats. He previously started 23 games at guard. He has masters degrees in mechanical engineering and business.

At the very least, Fortner will compete with veteran backup Tyler Shatley for a starting spot as a rookie. He’s more likely a plug-and-play replacement for longtime starter Brandon Linder, who retired earlier this month after eight injury-filled seasons.

General manager Trent Baalke and new coach Doug Pederson have spent millions in free agency and now draft capital to revamp the team’s offensive line.

They re-signed left tackle Cam Robinson, giving him a three-year, $54 million contract, and brought in five-time Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff on a three-year, $49.5 million contract that included $30 million guaranteed.

They also let starting guards A.J. Cann and Andrew Norwell walk in free agency.

The Jaguars opened the draft Thursday by taking Georgia pass rusher Travon Walker with the No. 1 pick. They later traded three selections — Nos. 33 (second round), 106 (fourth) and 180 (sixth) — to move back into the first round and grab Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd at No. 27.

Walker and Lloyd are considered likely starters for a defense that allowed 353 yards and 27 points a game in 2021.

“I know we’re going to do good things,” Lloyd said. “We’re going to be special.”

They are the latest additions in the Jags’ defensive overhaul.

Jacksonville committed $105 million, including $38 million guaranteed, to sign three defensive starters in free agency. They landed Atlanta linebacker Foyesade Oluokun, New York Jets defensive tackle Folorunso “Foley” Fatukasi and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams.

Although Baalke expects to add more pieces to the unit, it’s probably more set than the team’s offense.

Jacksonville entered the second day of the draft with needs at guard and center, tight end, running back and receiver.

