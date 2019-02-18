JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars have exercised a $12 million option on Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell for 2019.
The team also picked up options on defensive end and special teams captain Lerentee McCray and backup safety Cody Davis on Monday.
Campbell signed a four-year, $60 million contract with Jacksonville in March 2017. The deal included $30 million guaranteed. He made the Pro Bowl in both seasons with the Jaguars, totaling 139 tackles, 25 sacks and four forced fumbles.
Campbell will count $14.5 million against the salary cap next season.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Co-defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake staying at Washington, with a smile on his face | Matt Calkins
- 'You mean the nicest guy in camp': Evan White is the future at first base for the Mariners
- Three impressions from UW's 72-70 win at WSU: Huskies are close to locking up the Pac-12 title WATCH
- Huskies stage furious rally in second half to spurn Cougars' upset bid VIEW
- Seahawks' defensive line has a few big question marks entering offseason but a lot of options to choose from | 2019 position analysis
The former Miami Hurricanes and Arizona Cardinals star said at the Pro Bowl in Orlando last month that the Jaguars had informed him they planned to keep him around in 2019. The 32-year-old veteran is a team captain and one of the team’s most dependable defenders.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL